Banks have big responsibility helping with coronavirus, Nicola Sturgeon says

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Nicola Sturgeon has said banks have a “big responsibility” in the coronavirus response after being bailed out during the financial crash.
 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced schools in Scotland will close by the end of the week. The announcement came after Boris Johnson told the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions that further decisions on school closures were “to be taken imminently”.

Nicola Sturgeon says 'we will get through' Covid-19 crisis [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon says 'we will get through' Covid-19 crisis

Measures brought in to tackle the spread of coronavirus will “change life as we know it”, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Speaking during a briefing at Scottish Government headquarters in Edinburgh, the..

Coronavirus will cause significant changes to day-to-day life, Sturgeon warns [Video]

Coronavirus will cause significant changes to day-to-day life, Sturgeon warns

Nicola Sturgeon has warned of disruption to people’s day-to-day lives due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Scotland.

Are Scottish schools closing over coronavirus as Nicola Sturgeon addresses plans

Are Scottish schools closing over coronavirus as Nicola Sturgeon addresses plansFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon today said a decision to close schools yet has not been reached.
Sturgeon reveals mass gatherings to be cancelled over coronavirus outbreak

Large gatherings are to be cancelled in a bid to delay the outbreak of coronavirus, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.
