You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Strangers turn up to pay respects to one of Britain’s war heroes



Hundreds of strangers turned out today (Thurs) to say a final farewell to one of Britain's most decorated war heroes after he died with no surviving family. Bomb aimer Jim Auton, MBE, who was awarded.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 04:18 Published on February 6, 2020

Tweets about this tiger darwin 'the environment is for all' The last survivor of sunken ship HMS Exeter dies aged 102 https://t.co/dXpQRmZovV 5 hours ago Devon Live News RT @ExeterLive2: The last survivor of sunken ship HMS Exeter dies aged 102 https://t.co/NBs3UuqW16 10 hours ago Exeter Live The last survivor of sunken ship HMS Exeter dies aged 102 https://t.co/NBs3UuqW16 10 hours ago