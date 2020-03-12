Global  

All UK schools to close to protect against coronavirus

Gloucestershire Echo Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
All UK schools to close to protect against coronavirusThe Education Secretary's announcement to shut schools across England, follows decisions made by the Scottish and Welsh governments to shut their schools by the end of the week.
News video: Chicago Public Schools Now Closed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Chicago Public Schools Now Closed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic 03:13

 May parents feel health and safety need to come first - even if it means their kids will be home for at least two weeks. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

All schools in Wales to close by Friday due to coronavirus [Video]

All schools in Wales to close by Friday due to coronavirus

All schools in Wales will close for an early Easter break by Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Welsh Government has announced. Schools will be re-purposed in order to help "people in..

Newsom says schools may not reopen until fall [Video]

Newsom says schools may not reopen until fall

Gov. Gavin Newsom says many California schools may not reopoen until the fall and is urging families to prepare.

All the Gloucestershire schools affect by Coronavirus

All the Gloucestershire schools affect by CoronavirusPrimary and secondary schools across Stroud, Gloucester, Cheltenham, the Forest of Dean, the Cotswolds and Tewkesbury are affected, we will bring you the latest...
Gloucester Citizen Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldSeattlePI.comReutersBelfast TelegraphThe CointelegraphDenver PostHereford Times

Microsoft in internal memo offers paid leave to employees who can't work from home while schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak (MSFT)

Microsoft in internal memo offers paid leave to employees who can't work from home while schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak (MSFT)· Microsoft is offering paid leave to parents who can't work remotely as schools close across Washington state, according to an email reviewed by Business...
Business Insider Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReuters

Stroud_News

Stroud News All UK schools to close to protect against coronavirus https://t.co/3bwJCjd0Hh #Gloucestershire 15 minutes ago

Gloucester_News

Gloucester News All UK schools to close to protect against coronavirus https://t.co/C5nUL4QRS6 #Gloucestershire 18 minutes ago

News4Cheltenham

News for Cheltenham All UK schools to close to protect against coronavirus https://t.co/o4LuEr1qbn #Gloucestershire 29 minutes ago

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire All UK schools to close to protect against coronavirus The Education Secretary's announcement to shut schools acros… https://t.co/C9PptuPQHi 35 minutes ago

Deesolution

Deesolution RT @swilkinsonbc: In a first, Gaza closes its own borders to keep the infected world out, shuts schools & quarantines yesterday's arrivals… 4 hours ago

GBasson

Gillian RT @the_cleof: Schools, collages & varsities close so people can go home and protect themselves & others against the spread of #coronavirus… 7 hours ago

the_cleof

Its Ms Cleo to you ♔ Schools, collages & varsities close so people can go home and protect themselves & others against the spread of… https://t.co/8YkBJisO45 8 hours ago

