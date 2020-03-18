Sam Smith says they’re ‘worried’ about their nan in touching message from coronavirus self-isolation
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Sam Smith revealed they have self-isolated and are worried about their grandmother as the world’s elderly suffer heavy toll as the coronavirus spreads. The singer, 27, posted a vlog on their social media accounts wishing their followers the best amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen countless countries grapple...
This hilarious video shows a makeup artist carrying out an appointment - through a letterbox to avoid contact in the coronavirus outbreak. Tracy Graham, 35, said that she wouldn't be able to carrying..