Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Sam Smith says they’re ‘worried’ about their nan in touching message from coronavirus self-isolation

Sam Smith says they’re ‘worried’ about their nan in touching message from coronavirus self-isolation

PinkNews Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Sam Smith revealed they have self-isolated and are worried about their grandmother as the world’s elderly suffer heavy toll as the coronavirus spreads. The singer, 27, posted a vlog on their social media accounts wishing their followers the best amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen countless countries grapple...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Sam Smith in self-isolation

Sam Smith in self-isolation 00:30

 Sam Smith is self-isolating with a "bit of a headache" but thinks they are "alright".

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vulnerable People’s Message To You Amid Coronavirus: Stay Home! [Video]

Vulnerable People’s Message To You Amid Coronavirus: Stay Home!

Vulnerable and immunocompromised people have a message for you – please only leave your home if you really need to. It comes as the UK Government has advised the public to remain indoors to protect..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:23Published
MUA carries out an appointment through letterbox to avoid Coronavirus [Video]

MUA carries out an appointment through letterbox to avoid Coronavirus

This hilarious video shows a makeup artist carrying out an appointment - through a letterbox to avoid contact in the coronavirus outbreak. Tracy Graham, 35, said that she wouldn't be able to carrying..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sam Smith Urges Fans to ‘Take Care of Each Other’ Amid Coronavirus Crisis

With people everywhere staying inside to help curb the spread of coronavirus, singer Sam Smith is checking in to make sure everyone's doing all right.
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

thajuggalettej

#CertifyVeterans #MoreThanAHandshake 🇺🇸🤝🧢🖖🤡 RT @PinkNews: Sam Smith says they’re ‘worried’ about their nan in touching message from coronavirus self-isolation https://t.co/JymCgyToUG 9 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Sam Smith says they’re ‘worried’ about their nan in touching message from coronavirus self-isolation https://t.co/JymCgyToUG 19 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Sam Smith says they’re ‘worried’ about their nan in touching message from coronavirus self-isolation https://t.co/JymCgzb0jg 1 day ago

KristyDarcy

KristyDarcy RT @PinkNews: Sam Smith says they’re ‘worried’ about their nan in touching message from coronavirus self-isolation https://t.co/JymCgzb0jg 1 day ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Sam Smith says they’re ‘worried’ about their nan in touching message from coronavirus self-isolation https://t.co/JymCgzb0jg 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.