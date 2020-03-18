Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > The 'key workers' exempt from UK school closures

The 'key workers' exempt from UK school closures

Hull Daily Mail Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The 'key workers' exempt from UK school closuresSchools will close on Friday for all but 'vulnerable' children and those who have parents as 'key workers'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK policeman devastates kids by announcing they still have to go to school during nationwide closures [Video]

UK policeman devastates kids by announcing they still have to go to school during nationwide closures

This was the crushing moment three siblings were told they still have to attend school during the UK school closures that commence on Friday. The disastrous news was revealed to Abigail, 11, Lilly,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published
PM announces childcare plans for key workers [Video]

PM announces childcare plans for key workers

Boris Johnson has announced childcare provisions for children of key workers, including those in the NHS and social care to ensure they are still able to work as schools across England close. Report by..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The key workers and most vulnerable children exempt from Kent school closures

The key workers and most vulnerable children exempt from Kent school closuresWhen schools shut their gates on Friday they will remain closed until further notice'
Thanet Gazette

Childcare to be provided for key workers affected by school closures

Emergency service workers and NHS staff affected by the closure of schools will be able given access to childcare, the Education Secretary has pledged.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

pairsonnalitesN

Stigmabase | NORDIC Fighting Stigma : The full list of 'key workers' and 'vulnerable children' exempt from UK school closures: The full… https://t.co/giK6ZtDjRK 8 hours ago

HurdleSurfing

HurdleSurfingCoach Heads are asking for the full list of ‘key workers’ and ‘vulnerable children’ exempt from UK school closures, which… https://t.co/HAdsckHUzD 11 hours ago

MustardSeedOrg

Mustard Seed International Our field workers,students and children in Southeast Asia are not exempt from these trials. Just like in North Amer… https://t.co/8smRl7TeQ1 12 hours ago

Eire353

Esther ten Wolthuis Full list of key workers and vulnerable children exempt from school closures https://t.co/LLEAGxhWOS 13 hours ago

DPDenbNews

Kelly Williams Full list of key workers and vulnerable children exempt from school closures https://t.co/PWsDOm6uVC 17 hours ago

LouiseK26792983

Louise Knight I WOULD SAY THIS COVERS ME!!! The ‘key workers’ and ‘vulnerable children’ exempt from school closures  https://t.co/Bne1oksJaT 19 hours ago

ben_fishwick

Ben Fishwick Not sure what the point is publishing a story with this headline: The full list of ‘key workers’ and ‘vulnerable ch… https://t.co/5YQkFFpe8i 21 hours ago

codurhamlive

CountyDurhamLive Full list of those exempt from school closures https://t.co/UT23lrrzw5 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.