Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs let health workers stay free at their hotels

Man uses rodents to scam hotels into free stays37-year-old Ryan Sentelle State is facing criminal charges after police discovered he was using rodents to receive free hotel rooms. According to Utah police, State would begin his scam by releasing..
Indonesian student put in quarantine after arriving from Wuhan amid the coronavirus outbreakLaurenrius Lintang Kanugrahan, an Indonesian student studying in China must undergo strict supervision by health workers at his home in Bandar Lampung City in Indonesia's Lampung..
caryl nia adams RT @WalesOnline: Wales boss Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville close their two hotels and offer rooms to NHS staff for free amid coronavirus outbr… 18 seconds ago
Todd RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs open hotels to NHS staff free of charge https://t.co/SMe2A6foZF 20 seconds ago
New World Survival Neville and Giggs open hotels to NHS staff free of charge #coronavirus #COVID19 #COVIDー19 #モンストフェアリーテイル #ミッション達成… https://t.co/PsJGvGnxTQ 24 seconds ago
Jenny Burnley RT @MartinG8177: Coronavirus: Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs open hotels to NHS staff free of charge | UK News | Sky News https://t.co/zjaO5Om… 2 minutes ago
Sharon Coronavirus: Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs open hotels to NHS staff free of charge
https://t.co/zRk3mpnsyU https://t.co/fSQOkZoLya 2 minutes ago
TheGlovemeister Coronavirus: Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs open hotels to NHS staff free of charge | UK News | Sky News https://t.co/zjaO5OmLDZ 2 minutes ago
Hits Manchester News WATCH: Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs are giving health workers free access to their hotels from this weekend in a sho… https://t.co/0sAAzoxfUY 3 minutes ago