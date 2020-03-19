Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Armagh auction house could close in wake of St Patrick's Day vandalism

Armagh auction house could close in wake of St Patrick's Day vandalism

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Armagh auction house could close in wake of St Patrick's Day vandalismThe owner of an auction house in Armagh has said he fears going out of business after drunken vandals targeted his property on St Patrick's Day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids

5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids 01:23

 5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids With most St. Patrick’s Day events canceled in favor of social distancing, celebrating the March holiday with your family may seem challenging. Here are five ways to entertain your kids and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely at home. 1....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woodland Hills Pub Struggles Due To Coronavirus-Related Closures [Video]

Woodland Hills Pub Struggles Due To Coronavirus-Related Closures

It might be St. Patrick's Day, but Pickwick Pub in Woodland Hills was struggling Tuesday to keep its doors open as increased restrictions on gatherings and service in the wake of the coronavirus..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Primate of All Ireland calls for ‘outpouring of works of mercy’ on St. Patrick’s Day

Armagh, Northern Ireland, Mar 17, 2020 / 08:32 am (CNA).- You are never alone, even in the isolation during the Coronavirus pandemic, the Primate of All Ireland...
CNA Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

'God is at our side in time of trouble,' primate says in St. Patrick's Day message (CatholicNews.ie)

“During these days I invite you to pray with me the beautiful prayer of Saint Patrick, Saint Patrick’s Breastplate, where he invited God to surround him with...
Catholic Culture


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.