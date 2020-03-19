Global  

40 London Underground stations closing because of coronavirus

Hull Daily Mail Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
40 London Underground stations closing because of coronavirusThe Waterloo & City Line and Night Tube are also scrapped.
Dozens of London Underground stations could close due to pandemic

Dozens of stations on the London Underground network could be closed from Thursday following the outbreak of Covid-19.
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: 40 London Underground stations to be closed

The Night Tube will be stopped from this weekend as part of new contingency plans across London.
BBC News


