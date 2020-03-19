Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Planets set to put on a show for earliest March equinox in 124 years

Planets set to put on a show for earliest March equinox in 124 years

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Celebrations to mark the start of astronomical spring may have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but those looking skyward from the confines of their homes may witness a celestial phenomenon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Stuck home? Planets, moon providing predawn entertainment

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Stuck at home this week? The planets and our moon are providing some early morning entertainment. Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and a...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BergsonSandra

Poe RT @ST0NEHENGE: Planets set to put on a show for earliest March equinox in 124 years https://t.co/rMjrTSBKxN 2 minutes ago

StonehengeWalks

Stonehenge Walks Planets set to put on a show for earliest March equinox in 124 years | https://t.co/9E7s6l6dyx https://t.co/YRWMr1bq7n 5 minutes ago

ShadowMann9

Shadow Mann @ArgheimR @waytoomuchbeer @BernfriedI @BrentSpiner I need for there to be logic and science in Star Trek. I need op… https://t.co/tSIGhFBgHX 1 hour ago

heathercamff

Heather Camfferman RT @MailOnline: Planets set to put on a show for the earliest Spring equinox in 124 years on Friday https://t.co/MOvM4LC6K9 1 hour ago

EevaRuokosalmi

Eeva Ruokosalmi RT @giopagliari: Earliest Spring Equinox in 124 years “Royal Observatory astronomer Dr Ed Bloomer told the PA news agency: “This year, the… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.