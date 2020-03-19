Global  

Windrush 'suffered terrible injustices'

Express and Star Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Home Secretary Priti Patel said people from the Windrush generation were subject to "insensitive treatment by the very country they called home" as she apologised to them on behalf of successive governments.
