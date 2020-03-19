Global  

Queen leaves London for Windsor Castle with dorgis in tow

Thursday, 19 March 2020
The Queen has left London for Windsor Castle, accompanied by her dogs, as she socially distances herself amid the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Queen to head to Windsor Castle early amid coronavirus outbreak

Queen to head to Windsor Castle early amid coronavirus outbreak 01:09

 The Queen is to move to Windsor Castle for Easter a week early this year. Buckingham Palace has announced Her Majesty is likely to stay there beyond the Easter period. Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned.

