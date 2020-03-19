Global  

London braced for 'lockdown' as Army prepares 20,000 troops

Essex Chronicle Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
London braced for 'lockdown' as Army prepares 20,000 troopsThe Army has been called in as part of a “Covid support force” in order to help public services.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Army prepares 20,000 troops as Londoners face potential 'lockdown'

Coronavirus: Army prepares 20,000 troops as Londoners face potential 'lockdown'The Ministry of Defence was also planning to put 150 military personnel into training to drive oxygen tankers around the country
Cambridge News

