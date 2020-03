1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published I've 'always known' this was a pandemic: Trump 00:45 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday was asked if his change of tone in a news conference on Monday that was more somber was related to report that projected that 2.2 million people in the U.S. could die from the coronavirus, but Trump said he had 'always known' it was a pandemic...