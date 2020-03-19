Global  

Body Coach Joe Wicks to do live PE sessions for Scots kids on lockdown

Daily Record Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Body Coach Joe Wicks to do live PE sessions for Scots kids on lockdownFitness guru Joe Wicks will be live on You Tube from 9am on Monday to keep the nations children active whilst schools are closed.
