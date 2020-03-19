Body recovered from canal next to Sainsbury's in Gloucester Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Emergency services and police attended the scene by St Ann Way bridge, which joins the land by Sainsbury’s and the Next in the Peel Centre. Emergency services and police attended the scene by St Ann Way bridge, which joins the land by Sainsbury’s and the Next in the Peel Centre. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this