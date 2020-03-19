Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Adolf Hitler > 'Miss Hitler' and three others guilty of National Action membership

'Miss Hitler' and three others guilty of National Action membership

BBC News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
A "Miss Hitler" contest entrant is among four people convicted of being members of National Action.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Miss Hitler pageant entrant convicted of neo-Nazi terrorist group membership

A former Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant and her Nazi-admiring ex have been convicted of membership of banned extreme right group National Action.
Belfast Telegraph

Former Miss Hitler entrant convicted of neo-Nazi terrorist group membership

A former Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant has been convicted of being a member of the banned far-right terrorist group National Action.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JonathonCamp2

Jonathon Camp RT @bbcmtd: 'Miss Hitler' and three others guilty of National Action membership https://t.co/RzXOKpZ0zZ 4 seconds ago

bbcmtd

BBC Midlands Today 'Miss Hitler' and three others guilty of National Action membership https://t.co/RzXOKpZ0zZ 22 minutes ago

caravaggio12

Alf - Europhile. RT @RealReport3: ‘Miss Hitler’ and three others guilty of National Action membership https://t.co/TOdsQ0sMwZ https://t.co/NJ6sAYRBKg 23 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: ‘Miss Hitler’ and three others guilty of National Action membership: A "Miss Hitler" contest entrant is among four people convi… 29 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 ‘Miss Hitler’ and three others guilty of National Action membership: A "Miss Hitler" contest entrant is among four… https://t.co/EVv3KOw8kB 29 minutes ago

RealReport3

RealReport ‘Miss Hitler’ and three others guilty of National Action membership https://t.co/TOdsQ0sMwZ https://t.co/NJ6sAYRBKg 29 minutes ago

CharlesHeslett

Charles Heslett RT @BBCLeeds: 'Miss Hitler' and three others guilty of National Action membership https://t.co/W3zE5bb6jh 29 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 ‘Miss Hitler’ and three others guilty of National Action membership https://t.co/Wu3fbRjF3K 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.