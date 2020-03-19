Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Miss Hitler beauty contestant guilty of neo-Nazi terror group links

Miss Hitler beauty contestant guilty of neo-Nazi terror group links

Daily Record Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Miss Hitler beauty contestant guilty of neo-Nazi terror group linksAlice Cutter entered the twisted National Action competition under the name Miss Buchenwald and joked about gassing synagogues and using a Jew's head as a football.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Miss Hitler pageant entrant convicted of neo-Nazi terrorist group membership

A former Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant and her Nazi-admiring ex have been convicted of membership of banned extreme right group National Action.
Belfast Telegraph

Former Miss Hitler entrant convicted of neo-Nazi terrorist group membership

A former Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant has been convicted of being a member of the banned far-right terrorist group National Action.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Alextr0magnetic

Bloodplay Bisexual A contestant in a beauty pageant called Miss Hitler is a member of a far right hate group? You don’t say 19 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Miss Hitler beauty contestant guilty of neo-Nazi terror group links: https://t.co/iOyyVjojuP 22 minutes ago

jezbell2

ZuhRovers Miss Hitler beauty contestant guilty of neo-Nazi terror group links. Just a couple of ques… https://t.co/GzwDnugfGj 41 minutes ago

norse_warrior

⚔️NordicBear🏴‍☠️🇬🇷 RT @Thatchersoldier: Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant and ex-partner convicted https://t.co/xhN2kAPJTv Ridiculous! There’s far far wor… 2 hours ago

Thatchersoldier

kurt Stage 🇩🇪 🇬🇧 Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant and ex-partner convicted https://t.co/xhN2kAPJTv Ridiculous! There’s far far worse!! 2 hours ago

FineNowImAwake

Kyle A contestant for the *checks notes* "Miss Hitler" beauty pageant turns out to be a far-right terrorist? I'm going… https://t.co/vpYZ90wubK 2 hours ago

rogersurfacings

roger the dodger RT @Daily_Record: Alice Cutter entered the twisted National Action competition under the name Miss Buchenwald and joked about gassing synag… 2 hours ago

antifascist45

antifascist45 A former Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant and her Nazi-admiring ex have been convicted of membership of banned… https://t.co/HCUnpVDI2U 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.