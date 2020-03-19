UK scientists expect coronavirus vaccine trials to start 'within a month'

US Begins First Human Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against the new coronavirus has begun in Seattle. The vaccine, called mRNA-1273, was developed by US National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists and collaborators in Cambridge, Massachusetts....
The US has started trials for a vaccine against the contagious novel coronavirus or COVID 19. A healthy volunteer in Seattle has received the first jab of the vaccine as part of clinical trials. Even..
The development of a vaccine can take several years to go through rigorous trials but there has been massive investment to speed up the process and create a... Tamworth Herald Also reported by •CBS News
