UK scientists expect coronavirus vaccine trials to start 'within a month'

B Sethia 🇮🇳 Russia testing MULTIPLE prototype #Covid19 vaccines The composition, dose, route of administration of the future v… https://t.co/83OPbbzHIy 3 hours ago

Lanre Bam RT @kakra68: BREAKING: UK experts, scientists, expect to start trials for the first coronavirus vaccine within a month. 9 hours ago

SMATS The Doherty Institute researchers have also shown that healthy people can expect to fight off mild to moderate COVI… https://t.co/dAIK8llIld 13 hours ago

Lefty Against Rogues BREAKING: UK experts, scientists, expect to start trials for the first coronavirus vaccine within a month. 15 hours ago

The Axis RT @ChuckWagonMault: JEWS ACTUALLY EXPECT US TO BELIEVE THIS BULLSHIT: “Let’s call it pure luck,” he said. “We decided to choose coronavi… 17 hours ago

Allergy & Asthma Network Scientists in Israel expect to announce the development of a #COVID19 vaccine. https://t.co/gB7dNBA1nm /9 2 days ago