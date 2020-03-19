Global  

Politicians slam Scots hotel after staff fired and kicked out amid coronavirus

Daily Record Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Politicians slam Scots hotel after staff fired and kicked out amid coronavirusFinance Secretary Kate Forbes and SNP MP Drew Hendry were among those to slam the Aviemore Coylumbridge Hotel.
