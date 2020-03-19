Politicians slam Scots hotel after staff fired and kicked out amid coronavirus



Recent related videos from verified sources Palestine's minister of health confirms country's first seven coronavirus cases



Palestine's Minister of Health, Mai Kaileh, announced on March 5 that the country has seven cases of coronavirus. Kaileh said: "We were informed of the injury of a member of the Greek delegation who.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:39 Published 2 weeks ago Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak



A vendor whizzes around Bangkok selling tissues and face masks as even hospitals ran out of protective gear amid a worsening coronavirus crisis. The man was seen yesterday (March 5) evening with.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:26 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this