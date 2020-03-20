Global  

Covid-19: Government under fire after key worker list delayed

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Government has been criticised after it delayed releasing a list of essential workers whose children will continue to be cared for at school amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
