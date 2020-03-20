Global  

Sainsbury's staff have to block off aisle to restock loo roll

Grimsby Telegraph Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Sainsbury's staff have to block off aisle to restock loo rollStaff at Grimsby's Sainsbury's store blocked off an entire aisle from shoppers to allow them to restock toilet paper.
