Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus school closures: Key workers list confirmed

Coronavirus school closures: Key workers list confirmed

Hereford Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
A LIST of key workers has been released following the government's school closures announcement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: UK policeman devastates kids by announcing they still have to go to school during nationwide closures

UK policeman devastates kids by announcing they still have to go to school during nationwide closures 00:42

 This was the crushing moment three siblings were told they still have to attend school during the UK school closures that commence on Friday. The disastrous news was revealed to Abigail, 11, Lilly, 9, and Liam, 7 on March 18 to an array of shocking responses where Lilly is reduced to tears. The...

Recent related videos from verified sources

School And Business Closures Provide New Pool Of Food Bank Volunteers [Video]

School And Business Closures Provide New Pool Of Food Bank Volunteers

John Ramos reports on struggling Bay Area food banks bouncing back with new group of volunteer workers (3-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:17Published
Local school district helps kids stay ahead during coronavirus closures [Video]

Local school district helps kids stay ahead during coronavirus closures

Wednesday marked the official start of school closures across Wisconsin due to coronavirus. A Sheboygan County school district already feels ahead of the game.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UK workers hit by school closures will need help: CBI

British workers who are unable to keep their jobs due to nationwide school closures announced on Wednesday will need extra help from the government, the...
Reuters

U.S. hospitals say coronavirus school closures add to staffing pressure

U.S. hospitals, gearing up for a large surge in patients as the new coronavirus spreads throughout the country, are reaching out to temporary staff agencies and...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bexleynews

Bexley Conservatives - Trusted By Bexley The latest information regarding #school closures and key workers has been published. https://t.co/LIVjBkisSg 13 seconds ago

spaceangel1964

Angela 🕷🌹 #KeirForLeader #AntiTory & #ProEU RT @lpoolcouncil: The Department for Education has released a list key workers whose children will be prioritised for schooling during scho… 2 minutes ago

30manz03

Manz Riddiford RT @LisaJBryant: “Should school and preschool closures occur... casual and non-permanent workers in the preschool and school education sect… 3 minutes ago

lpoolcouncil

Liverpool City Council The Department for Education has released a list key workers whose children will be prioritised for schooling durin… https://t.co/3WQXQXw3RA 5 minutes ago

quiffboy

Barry Briggs 🐝🏴 RT @lowri_elen: A list of which roles classify as key workers re: school closures and who probably deserves more than a 1% pay rise after t… 8 minutes ago

lowri_elen

Lowri Elen Davies A list of which roles classify as key workers re: school closures and who probably deserves more than a 1% pay rise… https://t.co/pArWvhSDBW 9 minutes ago

VictoriaMitch77

Victoria Mitchell Covid-19 School closures - “key workers” now explained @FarleysLaw https://t.co/fH5yIB2llr 13 minutes ago

HelenOConnorNHS

Helen O'Connor RT @GMB_union: NEW: coronavirus (COVID-19) and school closures - FAQs Who are key workers? 🔑 Which pupils are 'vulnerable'? 🏫 And what abo… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.