Coronavirus school closures: Key workers list confirmed

18 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published UK policeman devastates kids by announcing they still have to go to school during nationwide closures 00:42 This was the crushing moment three siblings were told they still have to attend school during the UK school closures that commence on Friday. The disastrous news was revealed to Abigail, 11, Lilly, 9, and Liam, 7 on March 18 to an array of shocking responses where Lilly is reduced to tears. The...