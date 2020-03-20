Coronavirus: Cathedrals and churches live stream services

Churches says online services mean people can be a part of worship while apart from each other.



Recent related videos from verified sources CDC Urges Families to Livestream Funerals to Avoid Spread of Coronavirus



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance to the National Funeral Directors Association urging funeral directors and families to live stream services to avoid the spread of the.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56 Published 2 days ago Denver-area churches turn to technology to help prevent the spread of coronavirus



Sundays mark a day of prayer and worship, but the coronavirus pandemic caused churches across the nation and here in Colorado to close. Many turned to technology to stream their service to help prevent.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:12 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Catholic churches preparing to suspend Mass Churches in England might live-stream services to avoid further spreading of the coronavirus.

BBC News 6 days ago



English Catholic churches prepare to suspend Mass Churches in England might live-stream services to avoid further spreading of the coronavirus.

BBC News 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this