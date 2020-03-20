Global  

You'll Never Walk Alone to be played by UK radio stations at same time

Tamworth Herald Friday, 20 March 2020
You'll Never Walk Alone to be played by UK radio stations at same timeRadio stations across the continent are set to play You'll Never Walk Alone simultaneously on Friday (March 20) as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues.
Radio stations to play You'll Never Walk Alone at same time

Radio stations to play You'll Never Walk Alone at same timeThe sign of solidarity is designed to bring everyone together during the coronavirus outbreak
Hull Daily Mail

anjaduc

Anja Duchateau YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE was simultaneously played on radio stations all over Europe! Did you also hear it in your c… https://t.co/InS8BMvmZj 24 seconds ago

RussellVine1981

Russell Family Vineyard RT @Grant1Shepherd: I was very happy to hear You’ll Never Walk Alone being played simultaneously on radio stations across the UK and Europe… 36 seconds ago

vinaymanro

Vinay Manro 08:45 AM GMT. "You'll Never Walk Alone" played across all major radio stations in the country! #YNWA 40 seconds ago

AbuWankinobbi

Abu WanKinobbi☝🏻 "You'll never walk alone" Unless you've got a dry cough and fever.👀 You'll Never Walk Alone to be played by UK ra… https://t.co/qfVzuCdbyf 47 seconds ago

AldersleyHighSc

AldersleyHighSchool RT @mrsjthommo: My drive into work left me teary this morning as the radio stations all across the country and Europe played “You’ll never… 56 seconds ago

Byte_01

BУTΞ RT @subgap: This morning, 183 radio stations played #YoullNeverWalkAlone together, simultaneously https://t.co/sCJB3tnGSV 3 minutes ago

vickie1170

Vickie RT @housequake: Radio stations across Europe played this song at 8.45 CET to give each other support during these surrealistic Corona times… 3 minutes ago

Potatosquad0_0

lovee RT @youneshh: Radio stations in the UK and across Europe just played You'll Never Walk Alone. Very nice I must admit. Even as a Chelsea fan… 4 minutes ago

