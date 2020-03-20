Asaad Al-Siaidi #StopNoDeal2020 #Rejoiner Health above profit. hopefully, one day he might understand. Sales drop at Wetherspoons as PM urges punters to sta… https://t.co/S9yOWQVIKf 1 hour ago

Cooking Lager👁️ The #PubFromHomeMan Spoonsaggeddon Sales drop at Wetherspoons as PM urges punters to stay away from pubs https://t.co/eZj2qEhgnW via @YahooFinanceUK 3 hours ago

IaIN (Remainer vermin) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @MrDJones: Sales drop at Wetherspoons as PM urges punters to stay away from pubs https://t.co/KBZ7O35kyo | @LondonEconomic 3 hours ago

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ Sales drop at Wetherspoons as PM urges punters to stay away from pubs https://t.co/KBZ7O35kyo | @LondonEconomic 3 hours ago

The London Economic The chain said that sales were already dropping at its pubs in the weeks leading up to the coronavirus crisis https://t.co/gP5QbkWNHi 4 hours ago