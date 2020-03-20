Global  

Coronavirus LIVE updates - Friday

Express and Star Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Follow the latest coronavirus updates from across the Black Country, Staffordshire and the UK.
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Social distancing isn't possible in homeless shelters as many fend off the cold and the coronavirus

Social distancing isn't possible in homeless shelters as many fend off the cold and the coronavirus 03:00

 At the Denver Rescue Mission, more than 1,000 people came searching for shelter and food Wednesday night and even more are expected Thursday, but because there are so many people in need of help, recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for people to practice social distancing aren’t...

Olympic flame arrives in Japan despite fear that Games won't go ahead [Video]

Olympic flame arrives in Japan despite fear that Games won't go ahead

The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday from Greece in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in the north of the country, amid doubts over the opening of the Games in Tokyo because of the new..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
Can I catch coronavirus from food at the grocery store? Your coronavirus questions answered [Video]

Can I catch coronavirus from food at the grocery store? Your coronavirus questions answered

There are many questions surrounding the novel coronavirus. Denver7 is working hard to answer each and everyone.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:19Published

Getting coronavirus updates in Spanish is a mixed bag in US

PHOENIX (AP) — Osvaldo Salas speaks a little English, but not proficiently. The suburban Phoenix man relies on Spanish-language TV and friends and family for...
SeattlePI.com

Coronavirus Live Updates: Coronavirus Live Updates: Travel Restrictions; N.B.A. Suspension and Italy Lockdown

The World Health Organization declared a global epidemic. Tom Hanks tested positive for the coronavirus and the N.B.A. canceled its season over an infection...
NYTimes.com

jimallthetime

Jim Hawkins RT @TellMamaUK: Coronavirus Fears Derail Friday Prayers For Muslims Across The World https://t.co/OJelKmCXhV #COVID19 1 minute ago

TellMamaUK

TellMAMAUK Coronavirus Fears Derail Friday Prayers For Muslims Across The World https://t.co/OJelKmCXhV #COVID19 3 minutes ago

russferriday

Russ Ferriday #RevokeA50 #NotMovingOn “Separately, he said that the UK government was looking “very, very closely” at why there is a coronavirus hotspot… https://t.co/oLIrrpilH4 19 minutes ago

tsundoker

Lakshmi RT @TheQuint: LIVE | The Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore will be closed from Friday, 20 March evening in the wake of #COVID-19. Foll… 19 minutes ago

Muhamma18413866

Muhammad Hussain20 RT @the_hindu: Indian Council of Medical Research in a release issued by Friday said that a total of 206 individuals have been confirmed po… 22 minutes ago

FarooqAzamMalik

[email protected] Y our gov. nt tke decision on this, if mosques r open thn provide comp. prevention in all mosques. Still carpets nt… https://t.co/NIHDomLPtz 26 minutes ago

Zeji71052915

Zeji RT @PhilstarNews: As of Friday, 10 a.m., 217 cases of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) have been detected. Of the total, 145 were record… 36 minutes ago

Misterlenous

Baffa U.H Ramallan RT @NPR: In more than a dozen majority-Muslim countries, Friday prayers have been banned or curtailed to stem the spread of the coronavirus… 37 minutes ago

