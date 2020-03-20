Anti-gay ‘extremist’ says kids ‘not being brainwashed by gender and drag queen storytime’ could be coronavirus upside Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Bryan Fischer has joined the leagues of bigots using coronavirus to make ridiculous anti-LGBT+ statements, claiming an upside of the pandemic could be that children won’t be “indoctrinated” by drag queens while schools are closed. The radio host, designated an “extremist” by the Southern Poverty Law... 👓 View full article

