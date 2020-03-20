Global  

Surge in Covid-19 cases expected before social distancing makes impact – expert

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Ireland will experience a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases before social distancing measures start to make an impact, an infectious disease expert has said.
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
News video: Medical expert addresses effects of social distancing and

Medical expert addresses effects of social distancing and "flattening the curve" 03:49

 Epidemiologist Dr. Tyler Smith talks to 10News about the term "flattening the curve" and what social distancing can do to help.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tape placed on lift floor as 'social distancing' guidelines in Thailand [Video]

Tape placed on lift floor as 'social distancing' guidelines in Thailand

Footage shows the 'social distancing' restrictions being applied to lifts in Thailand to fight the spread of coronavirus. Many places have started putting tape of the floor of elevators to indicate..

Credit: Newsflare
4 Ways to Prevent Loneliness While Social Distancing [Video]

4 Ways to Prevent Loneliness While Social Distancing

4 Ways to Prevent Loneliness While Social Distancing Loneliness can take a significant toll on a person's overall health. As public activities and spaces continue to be closed, these four strategies..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio

Recent related news from verified sources

Prepare to see COVID-19 cases rising. That doesn't mean social distancing has failed

Tightening public health restrictions will not immediately slow COVID-19 cases. But experts say don't despair if it looks like social distancing is not working....
CBC.ca

Infectious disease expert says 1st NHL case of virus shows need for social distancing

An infectious disease expert says the NHL's first positive test for COVID-19 doesn't come as a surprise. It's also an example of why social distancing is crucial...
CBC.ca

