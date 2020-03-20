Britannia Hotels staff sacked on spot and made homeless amid coronavirus

The Scottish Sun Scots hotel slammed as staff sacked and evicted from their rooms immediately https://t.co/MOBXlwwL9A https://t.co/eLLdIdPgjC 12 seconds ago Rob Farrow CPAGB BPE1* Esq RT @BBCGaryR: Members of staff at Coylumbridge hotel near Aviemore have been sacked and made homeless amid the #coronavirus outbreak. The o… 3 minutes ago FidelmaBack RT @andrewspoooner: MacDonald Hotels have housed and given work to all the staff sacked by Britannia Hotels. This is MacDonald's website -… 4 minutes ago Andy Gonsalves RT @jamesdrodger: Britannia Hotels slammed after staff sacked on the spot and made homeless amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lyERMVpz… 8 minutes ago David May BBC News - Coronavirus: Hotel staff sacked and made homeless https://t.co/kkWJPTzGfr This is an appalling way to tr… https://t.co/haLe9ezH2s 14 minutes ago