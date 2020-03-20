Global  

Chancellor to unveil new emergency package as NHS works on more Covid-19 plans

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 March 2020
The Chancellor is to unveil an emergency package aimed at protecting workers’ jobs and wages, as the Health Secretary promised that around 1.4 million people with serious health conditions will receive further advice on what to do about Covid-19.
News video: WATCH LIVE: Rishi Sunak And Boris Johnson Announce New Coronavirus Rescue Package

WATCH LIVE: Rishi Sunak And Boris Johnson Announce New Coronavirus Rescue Package

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak joins the prime minister for the daily coronavirus press conference. As interest rates have been dropped further by the Bank of England, it is expected fresh emergency measures will be announced to safeguard jobs and businesses from collapsing.

Alaska’s Congressman Who Called COVID-19 ‘Beer Virus’ Skipped Relief Package Vote to Attend NRA Fundraiser [Video]

Alaska’s Congressman Who Called COVID-19 ‘Beer Virus’ Skipped Relief Package Vote to Attend NRA Fundraiser

Instead of voting on an emergency coronavirus relief package, Alaska’s only Congressman attended an NRA fundraiser. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Coronavirus: Chancellor set to unveil fresh emergency package to help workers

The Chancellor is to unveil an emergency package aimed at protecting workers’ jobs and wages as they face hardship in the fight against the coronavirus...
