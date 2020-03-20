Global  

Another 21 people in Wales test positive for Covid-19

Wales Online Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Another 21 people in Wales test positive for Covid-19It comes after the death of a third person in Wales who had contracted coronavirus was revealed
Recent related news from verified sources

Second person dies from coronavirus in Wales

A second person in Wales has died after testing positive for Covid-19, the country’s chief medical officer has said.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsWales Online

Coronavirus total in Wales hits 94 as 34 new cases reported

Thirty-four more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, taking the country’s number of confirmed cases to 94.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsWales Online

