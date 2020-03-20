Another 21 people in Wales test positive for Covid-19

All schools in Wales will close for an early Easter break by Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Welsh Government has announced. Schools will be re-purposed in order to help "people in need" as well as those "involved in the immediate response" to the outbreak, while plans will be...
The Prince of Wales greeted Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly with a namaste gesture at the Prince’s Trust Awards, as the spread of coronavirus continues to affect royal protocol. At the Commonwealth..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published
The Prince of Wales has visited Pontypridd in South Wales, where he met residents and businesses affected by the recent floods. Prince Charles was greeted by large crowds of people in the town when he..