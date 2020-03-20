Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Dame Vera Lynn turns 103

Dame Vera Lynn turns 103

The Argus Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
DAME Vera Lynn has called for the nation to “keep smiling and keep singing” in a new video released for her 103rd birthday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dame Vera Lynn calls on nation to find Blitz Spirit

FORCES' Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn has called on everyone to pull together, stay calm and be positive in the fight against coronavirus.
The Argus Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kheatherbrown

Kate Brown 🇬🇧 WTObrexit # BritishIndependence RT @SSAFA: "I feel very fortunate to have reached 103, and my day will be made all the more special by hearing from people all around the w… 6 seconds ago

arlene_purcell

Arlene Purcell RT @BobRae48: Dame Vera turns 103 today. Song seems right for today !Vera Lynn - We'll Meet Again https://t.co/jlskjKPHRB via @YouTube 14 minutes ago

LofasJohn

John Young RT @RoyalAlbertHall: "Tell them I won't be long They'll be happy to know That as you saw me go I was singin' this song." We'll Meet Again 🎧… 22 minutes ago

YahooCelebUK

Yahoo Celebrity UK 'We'll Meet Again' was originally recorded in 1939. https://t.co/xWIxsODK4l 26 minutes ago

taylorismyangel

Taylor Swift Fan ¹³ Lucy & Renee ❤ Happy birthday. Dame Vera Lynn turns 103 🎂 https://t.co/qYsVmYTx81 27 minutes ago

SidHogan666

S.Hogan xo RT @tonywendice1954: Happy birthday to the indomitable Dame Vera Lynn. During WW2 she was known as the “Armed Forces Sweetheart” as she san… 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.