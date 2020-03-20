Global  

Coronavirus: Pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and gyms to close tonight

Western Daily Press Friday, 20 March 2020
Takeout services will still be permitted.
Pubs and restaurants told to close tonight as Government covers wages of workers

 Boris Johnson said the Government is telling pubs, cafes, nightclubs, bars, restaurants, theatres, leisure centres and gyms to close from tonight to fight coronavirus.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveil new measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson has ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close as the Government announced unprecedented measures to cover the wages of workers who would otherwise lose their jobs due to..

PM: Pubs, clubs and cinemas to close tonight

Boris Johnson has ordered cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants and gyms to close from tonight to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus - Pubs and restaurants told to shut from tonight

Coronavirus - Pubs and restaurants told to shut from tonightThe Government has also announced more help for businesses and will pay wages of retained workers
All UK pubs and restaurants to close tonight in coronavirus lockdown

All UK pubs and restaurants to close tonight in coronavirus lockdownCafes, nightclubs, bars, theatres, leisure centres and gyms are also among services told to shut up shop by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Q66Suzi

Suzanne Webb MP From tomorrow, pubs, restaurants, cafes and nightclubs will be closed. Please stay at home as much as you can to p… https://t.co/rkCZ2iggPV 3 minutes ago

Tigress58774042

Tigress UK pubs and restaurants told to shut in virus fight All the UK's nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure ce… https://t.co/suIW2cj3cv 4 minutes ago

paintbluecat

E McClelland RT @Glasgow_Live: Pubs, cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, theatres, gyms and leisure centres have been told that they cannot open their doors… 4 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY #UKLockdown, Announces PM #BorisJohnson; Shutdown Orders Issued to Cafes, Pubs, Bars, Restaurants, Nightclubs, Thea… https://t.co/rZdT7e7M6e 7 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica #COVID19: The PM also said nightclubs, leisure centres and theatres should close their doors too, in an effort to r… https://t.co/jrxcYIIh57 8 minutes ago

TheOfficialTom

Tom Bradey RT @SkyNews: #COVID19: The PM also said nightclubs, leisure centres and theatres should close their doors too, in an effort to reduce "unne… 8 minutes ago

BlythMeister

Chris Blyth RT @PA: #Breaking Boris Johnson said the Government is telling pubs, cafes, nightclubs, bars, restaurants, theatres, leisure centres and gy… 8 minutes ago

HealthWWBerks

Healthwatch West Berkshire Cafes, pubs and restaurants must close from Friday night, except for take-away food, to tackle #coronavirus All the… https://t.co/2QXtpRejE6 11 minutes ago

