Rishi Sunak: No limit to funding to help economy through coronavirus crisis

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Rishi Sunak has vowed there will be “no limit” to the funding needed to pull the UK economy and its workers through the coronavirus crisis.
News video: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveil new measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveil new measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak 01:37

 Boris Johnson has ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close as the Government announced unprecedented measures to cover the wages of workers who would otherwise lose their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Prime Minister said that nightclubs, theatres, gyms and leisure centres...

Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages [Video]

Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that “for the first time in our history” the Government will step in and help pay people’s wages through a coronavirus job retention scheme. The Chancellor said the..

WATCH LIVE: Rishi Sunak And Boris Johnson Announce New Coronavirus Rescue Package [Video]

WATCH LIVE: Rishi Sunak And Boris Johnson Announce New Coronavirus Rescue Package

Chancellor Rishi Sunak joins the prime minister for the daily coronavirus press conference. As interest rates have been dropped further by the Bank of England, it is expected fresh emergency measures..

Factbox: UK unveils $400 billion loan guarantee plan as coronavirus bites

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak said they were facing an economic emergency due to the coronavirus but that the...
Reuters

Coronavirus: Government will pay 80% of worker wages and defer VAT for three months

Coronavirus: Government will pay 80% of worker wages and defer VAT for three monthsThe Government will cover 80% of ‘retained’ worker salaries up to £2,500 – with no immediate funding limit – and defer VAT payments, the Chancellor...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

Alisonmariposas

Alison Brown RT @ShaunLintern: BREAKING: Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces "unprecedented measures" to protect jobs & incomes. He says for first time eve… 20 seconds ago

MrBearBull888

Mr BearBull888 RT @alastairdick: Quote of the day ‘For the first time in our history the government is going to step in and help to pay people’s wages… I… 1 minute ago

song_title

Flourish gratitude RT @PA: Rishi Sunak has vowed there will be “no limit” to the funding needed to pull the UK economy and its workers through the coronavirus… 4 minutes ago

PA

PA Media Rishi Sunak has vowed there will be “no limit” to the funding needed to pull the UK economy and its workers through… https://t.co/QrxxHi6fB4 31 minutes ago

alastairdick

A K D❌#StandUp4Brexit(Watching Brief) Quote of the day ‘For the first time in our history the government is going to step in and help to pay people’s wa… https://t.co/9iKqYpwWjf 37 minutes ago

MrLewk

Luke J. Wilson “He said there would be no limit on the funding available to pay people’s wages. The payments will be backdated to… https://t.co/yd5i9BkV9D 58 minutes ago

Lorraine_Arena

Lorraine Wood RT @Caterertweets: Sunak said there would be no limit to the amount of funding that will be available via the scheme as he unveiled what ha… 2 hours ago

