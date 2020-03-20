Global  

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's full speech on Government plan to pay people's wages

Tamworth Herald Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
In a monumental speech, the chancellor said the Government would pay 80 per cent of the salaries threatened by the virus as part of unprecedented measures.
News video: Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages

Coronavirus: Government to help pay people's wages 01:10

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that “for the first time in our history” the Government will step in and help pay people’s wages through a coronavirus job retention scheme. The Chancellor said the Government will pick up "most of" the wages of workers.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveil new measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak unveil new measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson has ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close as the Government announced unprecedented measures to cover the wages of workers who would otherwise lose their jobs due to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
Chancellor: VAT payments deferred with cash injection of £30 billion [Video]

Chancellor: VAT payments deferred with cash injection of £30 billion

The Chancellor said the next quarter of VAT payments will be deferred until the end of June in a cash injection of £30 billion. Mr Sunak said: "To help businesses pay people and keep them in work I'm..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Wages cover for businesses hit by virus outlined

Government to pay 80% of wages for employees not working, up to £2,500 a month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak says
BBC News

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak: UK govt to 'help to pay people's wages'

The chancellor said the measures were being put in place "for the first time in our history".
BBC News

