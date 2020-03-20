Chancellor Rishi Sunak's full speech on Government plan to pay people's wages

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that “for the first time in our history” the Government will step in and help pay people’s wages through a coronavirus job retention scheme. The Chancellor said the Government will pick up "most of" the wages of workers.
The Chancellor said the next quarter of VAT payments will be deferred until the end of June in a cash injection of £30 billion. Mr Sunak said: "To help businesses pay people and keep them in work I'm..
