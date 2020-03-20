Anton Du Beke addresses ‘silver lining’ of living in lockdown Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Anton Du Beke has said it is the “the most wonderful thing” being able to spend time with his twins due to the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this IE Arts & Showbiz Anton Du Beke addresses ‘silver lining’ of living in lockdown https://t.co/Fqs5q29axK 15 hours ago DTN Breaking News Anton Du Beke addresses ‘silver lining’ of living in lockdown 15 hours ago