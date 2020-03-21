Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into sea

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into sea

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
North Korea on Saturday fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea’s military said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lewismaaate

Lewis Goes to Hollywood RT @FakeShowbizNews: BREAKING: North Korea fires two ballistic missiles at Paloma Faith https://t.co/aU2xVVJs54 29 seconds ago

susan222555

susan Robinson North Korea fires 'ballistic missiles' into sea https://t.co/934rNlCuRF 6 minutes ago

Seher29124192

Balikcioglu Seher RT @MailOnline: North Korea 'fires two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan' as leader Kim Jong-un watches on https://t.co/… 7 minutes ago

Skyhawk313

Skyhawk_313 RT @MoeedNj: Why North Korea fires 'ballistic missiles' while world struggles with corona? Isolated nation has not reported any cases of co… 11 minutes ago

clarinetwoman2

michal beit halachmi 🔥 RT @DailySabah: North Korea test-fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles, Seoul slams act as inappropriate https://t.co/954b09ST5U 12 minutes ago

johnhallam2001

John Hallam North Korea fires two 'ballistic missiles' into sea: Seoul AFP•March 21, 2020 https://t.co/15DkSf9KPn 12 minutes ago

KennethZhouUK

Kenneth Zhou RT @business: North Korea appears to have fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea shared with Japan https://t.co/PDR7cpN2pk 14 minutes ago

gandolenitin

नितीन RT @ANI: North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea from North Pyongan Province: Yonhap News Agency 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.