Coronavirus: Chancellor's support package hailed across board as crucial for Northern Ireland

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
First Minister Arlene Foster last night welcomed Chancellor Rishi Sunak's pledge that the Government will cover 80% of the wages of workers up to a total of £2,500-a-month in an unprecedented intervention it's hoped will save jobs across the UK.
