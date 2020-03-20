Global  

Supermarkets create 45,000 new jobs to cope with coronavirus demand

Hull Daily Mail Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Supermarkets create 45,000 new jobs to cope with coronavirus demandTesco, Asda, Aldi and Lidl have all announced major recruitment drives.
