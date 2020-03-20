Supermarkets create 45,000 new jobs to cope with coronavirus demand

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Lidl have all announced major recruitment drives. Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Lidl have all announced major recruitment drives. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

23 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Airport worker marshals aircraft for the last time due to coronavirus job loses 00:34 This airport worker marshalled an aircraft for the last time due to job losses caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Filmed at Brisbane Airport in Australia on March 19, we see the worker direct the aircraft into a parked position while more crew come to attend the aircraft for deboarding. Filmer...