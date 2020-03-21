Coronavirus patient in Gloucestershire speaks out about experience Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Tewkesbury man was diagnosed on Sunday and says his symptoms have been headache and shallow breathing. The Tewkesbury man was diagnosed on Sunday and says his symptoms have been headache and shallow breathing. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gloucester News Coronavirus patient in Gloucestershire speaks out about experience https://t.co/aY39hD29cj #Gloucestershire 37 minutes ago I ♥ Gloucestershire Coronavirus patient in Gloucestershire speaks out about experience The Tewkesbury man was diagnosed on Sunday and s… https://t.co/0oWqSrOEjh 43 minutes ago News for Cheltenham Coronavirus patient in Gloucestershire speaks out about experience https://t.co/Sa20I51FSo #Gloucestershire 49 minutes ago