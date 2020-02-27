‘Vikings’ Star Katheryn Winnick Joins Cast of David E. Kelley’s ‘The Big Sky’ ABC Thriller Series

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

“Vikings” star Katheryn Winnick has been cast as a lead role in David E. Kelley’s upcoming ABC series “The Big Sky.”



The series, which was picked up at the end of January, is written and produced by Kelley and comes from A+E Studios in association with 20th Television. Along with Kelley, Ross Fineman and Box will executive produce.



“The Big Sky” is a procedural thriller based on C.J. Box’s Cassie Dewell novel series.



*Also Read:* ABC News Creates New Visual Verification Team to Combat 'Doctored Video' and Fake News



Winnick will play the role of ex-cop Jenny Hoyt opposite the other main character, Dewell, who has not yet been cast. She joins previously announced cast members Ryan Phillippe, John Carroll Lynch and Dedee Pfeiffer.



Here is the official description:







In this procedural thriller, private detective Cassie Dewell (not cast) partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.







Box has written five novels featuring Cassie Dewell, a former police chief turned private detective. The latest, “The Bitterroots,” was released last August.



