Lori Loughlin Gets October Trial Date for College Admissions Bribery Case

The Wrap Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Lori Loughlin Gets October Trial Date for College Admissions Bribery CaseLori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli will go to trial in October for their role in the wide-ranging college admissions cheating scandal.

A Boston judge ruled on Thursday that the couple — who are charged with three separate counts of bribery, fraud and money laundering — will begin their trial on October 5.

The two, who attempted to get their trial date postponed due to new evidence, have previously pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

*Also Read:* Read Lori Loughlin's Daughter's Fake Résumé That Feds Say She Used to Get Into USC

Loughlin and Giannulli were first arrested in March of 2019 as part of a nationwide college admissions cheating case. In total, the more than 50 people arrested were charged with paying bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into top universities like Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and USC in what authorities described as the “largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.”

The FBI operation, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” also snared actress Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and served less than two weeks in prison.

Since being caught up in the case, Loughlin was dropped from the final season of Netflix’s “Full House” reboot, “Fuller House.” Hallmark Channel, where Loughlin starred on “When Calls the Heart” as well as top-lined numerous original films, also cut ties with the actress.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this story.

