The Wrap Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Vice TV Drops Trailer for Meghan Markle Documentary, Warns ‘This Was Never Going to Be the Fairy Tale’ (Video)VICE Television is making a documentary about Meghan Markle, and it features interviews with “palace insiders” who will attempt to shed light on the years leading up to her and Harry’s departure from the royal family.

Called “Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown,” the documentary is slated to be the first release in a new series of independent documentaries called “Vice Versa.”

“This was never going to be the fairy tale,” one insider says in the trailer for the hour-long special, which you can watch above.

*Also Read:* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drop 'Royal Highness' Titles, Hours After Bill Maher Urged Them to Ditch Royal Family

“Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown” premieres March 10 at 9 p.m. ET on the VICE TV cable channel as well as vicetv.com and the VICE TV app.

Here is the official description, per VICE:



“The hour-long special takes a deep dive into the rapid rise and unraveling of the Duchess of Sussex, investigating the role that the monarchy and British tabloid media have played in vilifying Britain’s first black princess. As the saga continues with Harry and Meghan’s loss of royal branding, the documentary confronts issues of race, prejudice, and obsession in a story that now threatens to upend one of the longest-running institutions in the world, featuring exclusive interviews with palace insiders and experts including William and Harry’s former butler, the American wives of the British aristocracy, and royal correspondents.”

*Also Read:* Here's Why Meghan Markle Probably Won't Show Up on 'The Crown'



The “Vice Versa” docuseries aims to give a voice to “radical and unapologetic points of view” as well as examine “broken systems and corrupt power structures.”

“Our flagship documentary series VICE VERSA will serve as a hub for compelling storytelling that shakes the status quo and awakens viewers to new ideas. We take differing points of view of well known stories and topics,” said Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of VICE Television. “Meghan Markle Escaping The Crown is a prime example of a point of view you won’t hear elsewhere – we’re tackling this subject in a confrontational way to say what’s really happening.”

Deadline was first to report the news.

“VICE VERSA: Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown” premieres March 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VICE TV. 

