Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump Town Hall With Fox News Scheduled After Months of Criticizing Network

Trump Town Hall With Fox News Scheduled After Months of Criticizing Network

The Wrap Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Trump Town Hall With Fox News Scheduled After Months of Criticizing NetworkFox News Channel is hosting a town hall with President Donald Trump on Thursday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET, according to a Friday announcement. The town hall comes after months of Trump criticizing the network he used to praise.

The announcement came from Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace, who said, “We are pleased to host incumbent President Donald Trump for his first town hall of the 2020 election cycle. As Americans continue deliberating their choice for president, FOX News Channel is proud to provide a platform for candidates across the political spectrum to inform the public on their stances.”

“Special Report” anchor Bret Baier and “The Story” anchor Martha MacCallum are set to moderate the town hall, which will be hosted at the Scranton Cultural Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a battleground state which Trump won in 2016 with 48.18% of the votes. (Democratic rival Hillary Clinton earned 47.46%.) The primary in that state is slated for late April. 

*Also Read:* February Cable News Ratings: Fox News Posts Best Primetime Numbers Ever

The three Democratic presidential candidates who did the best in early primary contests in Iowa and New Hampshire this month also happened to be the three who took their message to Fox News viewers in the form of town halls and other appearances.

In recent months, the president has attacked with more frequency the network he once lauded. Earlier this month, he insulted anchor Neil Cavuto, citing former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith to suggest a “ratings draught” could make Cavuto a former anchor, too. However, a review of Nielsen ratings data shows that Cavuto’s 4 p.m. ET show, “Your World,” is seeing immense gains compared to this month last year — while other competitors in that time slot are falling behind their previous numbers.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

February Cable News Ratings: Fox News Posts Best Primetime Numbers Ever

No, President Trump – Fox News' Neil Cavuto Has Seen Viewership Surge, Not a 'Ratings Drought'

Trump Goes Off on 'Fox Board Member Paul Ryan' and 'Hater' Guest on Fox News' Neil Cavuto Show

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to Fox News Viewer: 'You Are Not an Informed Citizen'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Published < > Embed
News video: Kara Eastman hosts town hall with Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Kara Eastman hosts town hall with Rep. Pramila Jayapal 02:02

 Democratic hopeful Kara Eastman is again running for Rep. Don Bacon's congressional seat.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Around Town - March Paint Party at Dimes Brewhouse - 3/6/20 [Video]Around Town - March Paint Party at Dimes Brewhouse - 3/6/20

The "March Paint Party at Dimes Brewhouse" in dimondale is happening this weekend. It's being held from 2-5 on Sunday. You can enjoy beer while painting home decor. All skill levels are welcome.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:25Published

Around Town Kids - Jackson Antique & Flea Market Show - 3/6/20 [Video]Around Town Kids - Jackson Antique & Flea Market Show - 3/6/20

Every Friday FOX 47 News brings you some of Mid-Michigan's most wanted fugitives. Can you help find them?

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Outright Names the Fox News Personalities He Trusts While Criticizing Network as a Whole (Video)

Trump Outright Names the Fox News Personalities He Trusts While Criticizing Network as a Whole (Video)Watch the latest video at foxnews.com On Thursday night, Donald Trump identified on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show the network talent he trusts, including...
The Wrap

Trump defends his rhetoric, says outbreak will all ‘work out’ at Pennsylvania town hall

Trump defends his rhetoric, says outbreak will all ‘work out’ at Pennsylvania town hallSCRANTON, Pa. — President Donald Trump defended the administration’s response to the coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

GLives4ever

WyldWildRoseOFTx RT @TeaBoots: The media won’t show you this not even Fox ..who chose a town hall with boring Mini Mike Bloomberg ..There’s no better place… 58 seconds ago

sara41198593

censoredconservative!!! RT @CTomme2: @greggutfeld They never called out Klobucher either the other night, yes, infuriating! But you can bet they’ll call out Trump… 11 minutes ago

Tudor_Rex

Tudor Rex At last evening’s town hall gathering, @MikeBloomberg said he agrees with most of @realDonaldTrump’s policies but d… https://t.co/Z2no7HfHyX 38 minutes ago

BENTLY_MAGA_USA

BENTLY🇺🇸 🐶 RT @QAnonNotables: Martha, moderator for Thursday night's town hall with POTUS, asked twitter to submit questions they have for the preside… 39 minutes ago

ColleenBrees

Colleen Brees RT @LivePDDave1: Mini Mike got his***kicked at a lousy town hall yesterday. How the***is he going to go toe to toe with President Trum… 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.