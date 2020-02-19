Does ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie looked like it might not fare so well after its disastrous first trailer sparked an outcry about Sonic’s weird face. But after the film was delayed and Sonic’s face was fixed, the movie finally hit theaters and got a lot of love from both critics and audiences.



Seriously though, it got an A Cinemascore from audiences, which ties it with “Bad Boys for Life” for the top score of the year so far. “Sonic



Given that “Sonic” is already a very long-running video game franchise from Sega, you can bet that Paramount is looking to have this movie spawn a cinematic universe of its own. Not that the “Sonic” games are really known for their stories, but there are certainly a lot of other characters they could use in sequels — none of Sonic’s pals show up in this one.



So it’s certainly worth wondering whether “Sonic the Hedgehog” has any extra scenes during or after the credits, a la the post-credits scenes that Marvel popularized over the past decade.



*Also Read:* 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Film Review: Video Game Adaptation Surprises With Charm and Delight



You might have your doubts when the credits get going — the final scene in the movie is the sort of bit that other movies might put at the end of the credits. But still, it’s worth wondering: Does the “Sonic” movie have a mid-credits or post-credits scene?



The answer is *YES*. “Sonic” contains one extra scene, which comes midway through the credits.



(I’m *NOT* gonna spoil the contents of the scene here, but if you want to know absolutely nothing more than what I just said, now is the time to make an exit.)



*Also Read:* All 46 Video Game Movies Ranked, Including 'Sonic the Hedgehog'



Judging by the reactions we’ve seen from audiences, this bonus scene is one you’ll definitely want to stick around for — my audience absolutely shrieked, in a good way, during it.



And that’s because I lied up above. Somebody else from the “Sonic” video games actually does show up in this mid-credits scene, and the reveal filled my fellow moviegoers with glee. Whether that’s simply because everybody loves this particular character that much or they were riding high after the surprisingly heartfelt end of the film, this is a real crowd-pleasing bit.



So if you go see “Sonic the Hedgehog,” you’ll definitely want to stick around for this mid-credits scene. But that’s all you need to stick around for, as there’s nothing else at the very end of the credits. Though, of course, we always encourage everyone to hang around for the credits anywhere just in appreciation of all the hard work all those people did to bring the movie to life.



