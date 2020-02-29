Step Afrika! brings dance and culture across the country Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Step Afrika! returns to New York as part of an anniversary tour that continues to spread the long legacy of “stepping” across the globe. The professional dance company is making a three-week off-Broadway run, bringing the tradition rooted in African culture and born on black college campuses to audiences from around the country. Michelle Miller speaks to Brian Williams, the company’s founder, about what it means to bring stepping and the history behind it to new audiences. 👓 View full article

