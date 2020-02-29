Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Step Afrika! brings dance and culture across the country

Step Afrika! brings dance and culture across the country

CBS News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Step Afrika! returns to New York as part of an anniversary tour that continues to spread the long legacy of “stepping” across the globe. The professional dance company is making a three-week off-Broadway run, bringing the tradition rooted in African culture and born on black college campuses to audiences from around the country. Michelle Miller speaks to Brian Williams, the company’s founder, about what it means to bring stepping and the history behind it to new audiences.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VisitBoston

Boston USA RT @ArtsEmerson: What do Beyonce, Spike Lee, and the east room of Obama's White House have to do with our special summer show, Drumfolk? W… 4 hours ago

delartmuseum

Delaware Art Museum @CBSNews caught up with Step Afrika!, currently in New York. https://t.co/IauKLwfU7q Next stop Delaware! For ticke… https://t.co/ABr0aat0zk 1 day ago

ArtsEmerson

ArtsEmerson What do Beyonce, Spike Lee, and the east room of Obama's White House have to do with our special summer show, Drumf… https://t.co/puNlt6Y0Hj 1 day ago

EllSonicMigrant

EllisonicMigration RT @melvingibbs: “When that was taken away - The body became the drum” Dance troupe Step Afrika! returns to NY with a show choreographed b… 1 day ago

melvingibbs

melvin gibbs “When that was taken away - The body became the drum” Dance troupe Step Afrika! returns to NY with a show choreogr… https://t.co/dNrdZm0o5X 2 days ago

Carolyn6800

Carolyn C RT @Carolyn6800: Step Afrika! brings dance and culture across the country https://t.co/bedjWVN39i https://t.co/1mI1fJRg1Y 2 days ago

c3artsradio

C3Arts CBS This Morning: Step Afrika! brings dance and culture across the country. https://t.co/2v3FjgVMhE 3 days ago

Lctiam

Lawrence C. Toliver Step Afrika! brings dance and culture across the country https://t.co/lBejACDuf9 via @YouTube 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.