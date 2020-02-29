Global  

First U.S. Coronavirus Death Reported In Washington State

CBS 2 Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Washington state health officials said Saturday a person has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It is the first reported coronavirus death in the United States.
News video: NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S.

NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S. 05:27

 Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to reporters Saturday following news of the first coronavirus death was reported in Washington state. (2-29-20)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Medical expert on coronavirus in TN: 'If you develop symptoms, don’t go to the doctor.' [Video]Medical expert on coronavirus in TN: 'If you develop symptoms, don’t go to the doctor.'

With the first case of COVID-19, or more often referred to as "coronavirus," confirmed in Middle Tennessee, medical experts have said it's not a time to panic, but a time to prepare.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:56Published

First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee [Video]First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee

A man in Williamson County is the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in Tennessee.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 04:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After Trump calls Coronavirus 'a hoax', US confirms first death from outbreak

Trump's comment comes amidst reports of first coronavirus death in Washington state.
DNA Also reported by •WorldNewsThe VergeIndependentSeekingAlphaFrance 24

First coronavirus death in USA, Washington declares State of Emergency as Trump administration flounders with narrative control

(Natural News) The first U.S. death of the coronavirus is now confirmed in Washington State, and Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a statement lamenting the “sad day...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •Mid-DayUSATODAY.comNYTimes.com

