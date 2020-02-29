First U.S. Coronavirus Death Reported In Washington State

Alan Borgars RT @BalancePowerUK: BREAKING: First death reported from Coronavirus in the United Kingdom. 1 minute ago

MaHa Anwar RT @arabnews: #UPDATE: The first death in the #UK from #coronavirus has been reported https://t.co/bgChmwbh30 https://t.co/AdZHyxyxuz 5 minutes ago

Karol Nowak RT @Xy5Z89: #Switzerland #Coronarivus btw earlyer that day Switzerland reported its first Coronavirus death. 7 minutes ago

Xy5Z89🇩🇪 #Switzerland #Coronarivus btw earlyer that day Switzerland reported its first Coronavirus death. 8 minutes ago

??? RT @skarlamangla: NEW: Placer County just reported a death from COVID-19, the first in California due to the coronavirus. 8 minutes ago

S RT @kcranews: The state of California has declared a state of emergency just hours after Placer County reported the state's first coronavir… 11 minutes ago

stevenstearns @beechhillhotel stevenstearns @stevenstearns CORONA VIRUS - FIRST DEATH REPORTED IN UK - CASES DOUBLE IN 48 HOURS… https://t.co/SieT1as95U 13 minutes ago