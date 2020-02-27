Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Chuck Todd Hammers Mike Pence: It Feels Like Team Trump Is ‘Gaslighting’ American Public (Video)

Chuck Todd Hammers Mike Pence: It Feels Like Team Trump Is ‘Gaslighting’ American Public (Video)

The Wrap Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Chuck Todd Hammers Mike Pence: It Feels Like Team Trump Is ‘Gaslighting’ American Public (Video)MSNBC’s Chuck Todd put the screws to Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” accusing the Trump administration of “gaslighting” the American people when it comes to the coronavirus crisis.

Pence made the news show rounds Sunday morning to promote the administration’s response to the outbreak of coronavirus cases and its first death that have hit the country. After reassurance from the VP that risk of contagion “remains low” for Americans, Todd mentioned the president’s accusation that Democrats are weaponizing the virus for political gain, noting in particular Donald Trump Jr.’s insistence that Dems want “millions of people” to die to end his father’s “streak of winning.”

“What facts are there that Democrats are doing this?” Todd asked. “Seems like people are asking questions, and they’re concerned about the virus. This, this implies some sort of political motivation, which is kind of gross.”

*Also Read:* First Coronavirus-Related U.S. Death Reported in Washington State

Pence suggested that there is “a lot of irresponsible rhetoric” coming from the left, prompting Todd to demand he “name some names.”

“Because this is just… it just feels like gaslighting,” a fired-up Todd pressed. “Please name some names. I’m… we’re all big… we’re all big people here. Name some names.”

Pence cited a single instance in which New York Times opinion writer Gail Collins said the disease should be renamed “Trumpvirus.”

“Does that apply to all people,” Todd asked. “This doesn’t help. This does not help us, no?”

Pence responded: “When you see voices on our side pushing back on outrageous and irresponsible rhetoric on the other side, I think that’s important, and I think it’s justified.”

*Also Read:* Coronavirus Rocks Wall Street This Week: Apple, Disney Stocks Take Major Hits

Todd pushed back with recent comments made by Rush Limbaugh, who said that the virus wasn’t anything to worry about. “Was he wrong about that?” Todd asked.

Pence deflected, instead saying that Democrats are “reflexively critical” of the president, who, Pence said, wants America to know that “we’re all in this together.”

“So attacking Democrats is a way to do that?” Todd asked.

“I never begrudge people responding to unwarranted, unjustified attacks,” Pence answered. “But I promise you, we’re going to continue to focus on the mission the president’s given this taskforce and given this government.”

About 2,924 people have died from coronavirus and more than 85,406 cases have been confirmed in 60 countries, with most stemming from China. Saturday, the first coronavirus death in the U.S. was reported in Washington state.

Watch their exchange above.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

White House Chief of Staff Accuses Media of Only Covering Coronavirus to 'Bring Down' Trump

'SNL': Democratic Candidates Crash Pence's Coronavirus Press Conference (Video)

Bill Maher Is Chill About Coronavirus, Except That Trump Is in Charge and 'Keeps Telling Us Crazy Lies' (Video)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus

Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus 01:23

 Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus On Feb. 26, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to COVID-19. The decision to create a task force comes just as the CDC confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection in California. The COVID-19...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Someone Who Went To CPAC Event Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Someone Who Went To CPAC Event Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference last month near the nation's capitol has tested positive for coronavirus. The CPAC conference took place February 26th to 29th in Fort..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California [Video]Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California

Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which has been in a holding pattern in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco for nearly two days, have tested positive for the coronavirus and will..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

At AIPAC, VP Mike Pence praises Trump's record on Israel, slams Sanders

At AIPAC, VP Mike Pence praises Trump's record on Israel, slams SandersThe vice president mentioned US President Donald Trump's decision to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem and the president's recognition of Israeli...
Jerusalem Post

‘SNL': Democratic Candidates Crash Pence’s Coronavirus Press Conference (Video)

‘SNL': Democratic Candidates Crash Pence’s Coronavirus Press Conference (Video)In the cold open of the latest “Saturday Night Live,” the show skewered Vice President Mike Pence and the fact that he’s been placed in charge of President...
The Wrap Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesWorldNews

Tweets about this

JudithRuhuless1

Judith Ruhulessin Chuck Todd Hammers Mike Pence: It Feels Like Team Trump Is ‘Gaslighting’ American Public (Video) https://t.co/q4aQHbPjIu 1 week ago

joemnc40

Joe MNC Chuck Todd Hammers Mike Pence: It Feels Like Team Trump Is ‘Gaslighting’ American Public (Video) https://t.co/UzB5Q7rmWM 1 week ago

AllentownBfloNY

🇨🇮KAMcGloin🇺🇸🌈🐾🐾💯 Chuck Todd Hammers Mike Pence: It Feels Like Team Trump Is ‘Gaslighting’ American Public (Video) https://t.co/ukoTD0x2h0 1 week ago

re7382

Rene R Rentie Chuck Todd Hammers Mike Pence: It Feels Like Team Trump Is ‘Gaslighting’ American Public (Video) https://t.co/n9X7a8c1c2 1 week ago

holme_susan

Susan Holme RT @holme_susan: Chuck Todd Hammers Mike Pence: It Feels Like Team Trump Is ‘Gaslighting’ American Public (Video) https://t.co/GZys4djli5 v… 1 week ago

holme_susan

Susan Holme Chuck Todd Hammers Mike Pence: It Feels Like Team Trump Is ‘Gaslighting’ American Public (Video) https://t.co/GZys4djli5 via @Yahoo 1 week ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @TheWrap: Chuck Todd Hammers Mike Pence: It Feels Like Team Trump Is 'Gaslighting' American Public (Video) #MTP https://t.co/JLUDHqzJaA 1 week ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/TGMTsZU5cC MSNBC's Chuck Todd put the screws to Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday's "Meet the Press… https://t.co/SS8OpgpkG7 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.