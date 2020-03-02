A Florida man convicted of animal cruelty for taping a dog’s mouth shut and leaving the animal dehydrated and malnourished was sentenced to five years of probation on Monday. The dog later becoming part of the Lee County Sheriff’s office in Fort Myers as Deputy Chance.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Impressive dog wows the crowd at an NBA game in Los Angeles At an Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California, a man and his dog perform on the basketball court on November 20, 2019. The man rolls around while the dog walks through his body... Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:33Published 3 days ago Here's How One Man Passed Away After His Dog Licked Him Here's How One Man Passed Away After His Dog Licked Him Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:00Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Florida man gets probation for taping dog’s mouth shut FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of taping a dog’s mouth shut and leaving the animal dehydrated and malnourished was sentenced to five years...

Seattle Times 5 days ago





Tweets about this Jeff Rohan Florida Man Sentenced For Abusing Dog Who Later Became 'Deputy Chance' https://t.co/PIRgqBZYkk 4 days ago