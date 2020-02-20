Cops seek gunmanÂ in robbery at McDonald's in Commack Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Police said aÂ manÂ entered the restaurant at about 7:30 TuesdayÂ morning, displaying a gun and demanding cash from a worker there. No one was reported hurt. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Cop couple on date night foil armed robber LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY — Of all the fast-food joints in all of Kentucky, one supremely unlucky criminal had to try and rob the one with the off-duty cops in it. According to WHAS11, the incident.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:04Published 2 weeks ago Married cops on date night foil armed robbery Two off duty police officers on a date night sprung into action when they realised the chicken shop they were eating in was being robbed. The pair were eating at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this